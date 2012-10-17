Top Stories: Post-Debate Analysis; Mild Earthquake Surprises New England

Happy post-debate day! Here are our early stories:

Along With Sparks, Errors Fly In Second Debate.

Rare Earthquake Rattles New England.

And here are other morning headlines:

Embattled Cyclist Lance Armstrong Steps Down As Head Of His Cancer Fighting Charity. ( AP)

Zimmerman To Return To Florida Courtroom For Hearing On Martin Murder Case. ( Orlando Sentinel)

Client List Released Of Alleged Maine Prostitute, Shaking Up Small Town. ( Portland Press Herald)

Split Syrian Rebels Agree On Plan To Share Leadership. ( Reuters)

Amnesty International Workers Strike (Politely) In Britain Over Layoffs. ( Guardian)

Body Of Cambodia's King Taken To Phnom Penh For Week Of Mourning. ( BBC)

America's Cup Catamaran Capsizes In San Francisco Bay. ( San Francisco Chronicle)

'Million Puppet March' Planned To Raise Support For Public Broadcasting. ( Washington Post)

