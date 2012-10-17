Welcome To Our New Look

Those who've visited The Two-Way before have hopefully noticed some big changes that kicked in this morning.

We've been redesigned!

Patrick Cooper, the senior product manager for NPR.org who's in charge of "storytelling tools," and Wright Bryan, editor for blogs at NPR and a member of the Social Media Desk, tell us the goal is to create "a simpler, smarter and stronger experience that recognizes people are looking at and listening to NPR on an amazing array of devices, with screen sizes ranging from quite small to very large."

In short, The Two-Way and NPR's other blogs now should look great and work right on all types of mobile platforms and all sorts of screen sizes. Mobile users can tell you that wasn't the case before.

What's more, the new look includes something many readers have been asking for: black story text instead of the gray we had been using. Hopefully, many will find it easier to read.

You'll also notice that we've eliminated some things that just weren't being used — the "what we're reading" list, for example. And, the too-long "categories" list we had developed over the past three years has been shrunk dramatically to the four groups you see at the top of the blog — America, International, Economy and Must Reads. We think that will make it easier to navigate among topics.

We hope you like the changes. Please tell us what you think. As you can see, the "contact us" link has been moved to the top of the blog — a very prominent spot — because we value your input.

As always, thanks for coming to The Two-Way.

