Immigration Arrest Near School, Sparks Protest In Detroit

Immigrant rights groups rallied in Detroit, yesterday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested one man and questioned another when they were on their way to drop their kids off at school.

Michigan Live reports:

"State Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, is now calling for the resignation of ICE Director Rebecca Adducci. Tlaib says ICE violated policies meant to avoid deterring parents, even if they are illegal immigrants, from taking their children to school.

"ICE officials say otherwise, that they didn't violate procedure.

"'After a thorough review of facts, the arrest of a priority target yesterday in the Detroit metro area, adhered to, and was in full compliance of, the stated policies and procedures of the agency,' a statement issued by ICE on Wednesday said. 'This includes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policy regarding enforcement actions at or near sensitive locations.'"

Univision News reports that the arrest and questioning brings to mind a similar case that happened about a year ago, which ended with ICE promising not to conduct operations near schools.

One mother interviewed by the network said she was now "scared to take my kids to school."

The New York Times reports that President Obama has made it part of its policy to only go after those who are "who are convicted criminals or repeat immigration violators."

The Times reports that the man arrested "because he had a criminal conviction in 2008 for driving under the influence and had also returned to the United States after being formally deported, which is a felony."

The man questioned had "two convictions for driving with an expired license."

The Detroit News reports the Latino community in Detroit said they felt betrayed by ICE.

"ICE has broken its promise here," Juan Martinez, principal at Cesar Chavez Academy told the News.

