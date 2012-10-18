© 2020 WFAE
Marie Antoinette's Slippers Sell At Auction

Published October 18, 2012 at 7:39 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Back in the late 1700s, the resentful subjects of France's Marie Antoinette gave her the nickname Madame Deficit. The queen's extravagant lifestyle ended at the guillotine. But she left behind some treasures, including a delicate pair of green and pink silk striped slippers. On the anniversary of her execution this week, they were sold by a Parisian auction house at a price fit for a queen - more than $65,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

