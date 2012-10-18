New Yorker Waits To Cash Winning Lottery Ticket

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Andy Ashkar must have amazing self-control. The 34-year-old New Yorker bought a lottery ticket. He won $5 million, but he decided to hold off on cashing in for six years. He finally claimed the ticket just in time, 11 days before it expired. Ashkar told lottery officials he didn't want the winnings to negatively influence his life, including his engagement and his marriage, which we take to mean he wanted to marry for love, and not for money. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.