Romney's 'Binder' Debate Moment Goes Viral

And today's last word in business reminds us how quickly Internet memes, those viral moments come and go. Our last word is: binders full of sales.

A promotional pitch from Spirit Airlines, in a reference to this line from Mitt Romney during Tuesday night's debate defending his record on hiring women.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE)

MITT ROMNEY: I went to a number of women's groups and said can you help us find folks and they brought us whole binders full of women.

Well, we'll go over Big Bird. Binders quickly became this week's Romney inspired Internet meme. Binders full of women got its own Tumblr and Facebook pages with Photoshopped images of ladies trapped in Trapper Keeper binders.

MONTAGNE: Spirit's advertising staff snapped into action. The budget airline sent out the promotion with the tagline, women will love them.

GREENE: And we should say that Spirit has a history of celebrating the scandal of the moment. The airline offered sales related to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's extramarital affair and also Congressman Anthony Wiener's tweeting inappropriate photos.

MONTAGNE: As for the binder brands themselves, Adweek wants you to know he did reach out to Trapper Keeper's parent company to ask if it had plans to capitalize on the publicity, but never heard back.

