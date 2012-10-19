Creator Of Hybrid Vehicle Battery Dies At 89

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Ovonics. That's the science of using thin materials to capture the power of the sun. It's named after Stan Ovshinsky, who died on Wednesday at 89 years old.

He held hundreds of patents that changed the way we use and gather energy. Ovshinsky never went to college, but that didn't put a damper on his passion for science. His son told the Associated Press that his dad was determined to change the world.

And he did. Among the technologies made possible by his inventions: the batteries in hybrid cars, flat-screen monitors, rewritable CDs and DVDs, and the solar-powered calculator.

