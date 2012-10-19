Financially Strapped Mass. Man Wins Lottery

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of Sandeep "Sunny" Sing. The Massachusetts man was certainly going through some tough times, working two jobs to help out his mom with money. And his girlfriend just dumped him. Sandeep was running late to one of his jobs and asked his sister to stop by and grab a few lottery tickets for him. Well, one was a winner. Sandeep's taking home a Mega Millions prize of more than $30 million. He said his first priority is to pay off his mom's mortgage.