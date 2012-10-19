Top Stories: Lighter Side Of Obama, Romney; Pakistani Girl Activist Recovering

Good morning - here are our early stories:

Obama, Romney Trade Jokes; Critics Aim At Obama's 'Optimal' Comment.

Malala Stands For First Time Since Being Shot By Taliban, Doctors Say.

And these headlines:

Ill. Rep. Joe Walsh Says Abortions Not Needed To Save Women's Lives. ( Politico)

Syrian Jets Drop Cluster Bombs On Rebel Town, Killing Civilians. ( AFP)

Turkey Retaliates Again After Syrian Shells Fall Into Its Territory. ( Al-Arabiya)

North And South Korea Trade War Threats Over Provocative Leaflets. ( Korea Times)

Following Alleged Rape, Curfew Imposed On All U.S. Military Personnel In Japan. ( Stars and Stripes)

Amtrak High Speed Train To Travel 110 MPH In Illinois Today In Midwest. ( AP)

Sandusky Seeks New Trial, Claims Insufficient Evidence To Convict Him. ( CNN)

