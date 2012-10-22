Swampy The Alligator A Hit For Disney Gaming

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now let's stick with a theme of growing importance of video games in our culture. Because I last word in business today is: move over Mickey.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

At Disneyland, the video game character Swampy the Alligator has edged his way onto gift shop shelves once solely dominated by film characters like Mickey Mouse and all those Disney princesses.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME SONG, "WHERE'S MY WATER?")

INSKEEP: Yeah, that's the theme from He's the star of "Where's My Water?" Disney's first original mobile gaming hit, starring Swampy. The game and one spin off have an overall combined hundred-million downloads.

GREENE: So it's not surprising that there are reports Swampy might even become one of those life-size characters, like Mickey and Pluto wandering around a theme park. Hopefully, the alligator won't swallow up Chip and Dale.

INSKEEP: Gulp. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME SONG, "WHERE'S MY WATER?")