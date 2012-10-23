© 2020 WFAE
Miami Marlins Fire Manager Ozzie Guillen

By Mark Memmott
Published October 23, 2012 at 5:00 PM EDT
He's headed elsewhere: Now-former Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen.
Baseball manager Ozzie Guillen's difficult year, which began with him getting suspended for telling Time magazine "I love Fidel Castro," has not surprisingly ended with him being fired by the Miami Marlins.

We say it's not a surprise because the team, which at the start of the season was being talked about as a possible playoff contender, ended the season at the bottom of the National League's East Division with a 69-93 record.

Guillen spent just one season with the Marlins, after eight years managing the Chicago White Sox — a team he took to a World Series title in 2005.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
