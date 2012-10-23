Miami Marlins Fire Manager Ozzie Guillen

Baseball manager Ozzie Guillen's difficult year, which began with him getting suspended for telling Time magazine "I love Fidel Castro," has not surprisingly ended with him being fired by the Miami Marlins.

We say it's not a surprise because the team, which at the start of the season was being talked about as a possible playoff contender, ended the season at the bottom of the National League's East Division with a 69-93 record.

Guillen spent just one season with the Marlins, after eight years managing the Chicago White Sox — a team he took to a World Series title in 2005.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.