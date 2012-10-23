Study: Being Popular May Boost Your Income

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business is: popularity can pay.

We just heard how popularity can drive a brand's stock upwards. It can also boost an individual's earnings, according to a new study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The most popular kids in high school go on to earn higher wages than the least popular - as much as 10 percent, 40 years after graduation. The study's researchers say students with a wider circle of friends in high school do better once they enter the workplace. Evidence, they say, that academic focus alone is not enough to prepare students for life.

