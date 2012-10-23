Top Stories: Similar Foreign Policy Views At Presidential Debate; World Series Set
Good Tuesday morning - here are our early stories:
Debate Takeaway: Little Daylight Between Obama, Romney.
Giants Beat Cardinals, Head To World Series.
And here are other early headlines:
In The Caribbean, Tropical Storm Sandy Barrels North Toward U-S. ()
First Sentencing In FAMU Hazing Case Death. ( Orlando Sentinel)
FDA Says Suspect Compounding Pharmacy Sent Other Injectible Medications To Hundreds Of Other Facilities. ( Washington Post)
Fighting Calms In Beirut Following Protests Over Lebanese Official's Assassination. ( AP)
British Lawmakers Question BBC's Investigation Into Late Children's TV Host Accused Of Sexual Abuse. ( CNN)
Convicted Papal Butler Alleges Mistreatment In Vatican Jail. ( Reuters)
Lance Armstrong Deletes Tour De France Titles From Twitter Account. ( Telegraph)
Convicted Pussy Riot Band Members Sent To Harsh, Remote Prison Camps. ( Guardian)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.