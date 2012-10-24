Food For Hobbit Fans: Frodo's Roast, Smaug's Delight

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Elevenses. That's the snacks that Hobbits eat each day after first and second breakfast.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "LORD OF THE RINGS: FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING")

BILLY BOYD: (as Pippin) What about elevensies? Luncheon? Afternoon tea? Dinner? Supper? He knows about them, don't he?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Thanks to the success of the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, lots of people do know now about the indulgent eating habits of Hobbits.

MONTAGNE: And the folks at the Denny's restaurant chain think they see some kindred spirits among their customers. So with the "Lord of the Rings" prequel movie "The Hobbit" coming out in December, Denny's is unveiling a Hobbit-themed menu.

INSKEEP: It's offering up Bilbo's Berry Smoothies, named after the protagonist Bilbo Baggins, and also Frodo's Pot Roast Skillet and Shire Sausage.

MONTAGNE: Some restaurants don't need new menus. In Houston, the Hobbit Cafe already serves up a Thorin Oakenshield sandwich named after the dwarf leader who battled Smaug the Dragon in "The Hobbit."

INSKEEP: And in Alexandria, Virginia, an eatery called Bilbo Baggins serves Smaug's Delight, which may have a smoky flavor.

It's MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

