Tigers & Giants Have Been To Series Many Times, But Never Together

Seamheads surely know this, but here's a bit of baseball trivia that the rest of us can drop into a conversation today if we're caught in a discussion about the World Series, which gets started tonight at 8 p.m. ET. (on Fox TV).

The New York/San Francisco Giants, with 18 World Series appearances as a franchise, and the Detroit Tigers, with 10 appearances, have been to the Fall Classic more than most teams. But until now, those old teams had never faced each other.

And here's another nugget you could casually mention right before pretending to get a call on your cellphone and scurrying away:

The New York Yankees ("obviously!" you should add) have been in the series more than any other team — 40 times. Which National League opponent have they most often faced?

According to the Baseball Almanac website, that would be the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers. The teams have faced each other in the series 11 times.

Games one and two of the 2012 series will be in San Francisco. Our friends at KQED's News Fix blog tell us they're going to post a comprehensive guide called "Everything Bay Area Baseball Fans Need to Know About the World Series." (Update at 2:15 p.m. ET: That package is now posted.)

Meanwhile, Tom Goldman previewed the series earlier today on Morning Edition.

