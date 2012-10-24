Top Stories: Candidate Makes Controversial Rape Remarks; Uncertain Syrian Truce
Good morning, here are our early stories:
'God Intended' A Pregnancy Caused by Rape, Indiana Candidate Says.
Developing: Four-Day Truce Coming In Syria, U.N. Envoy Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Third Party Candidates Hold Presidential Debate In Chicago. ( Washington Post)
Tropical Storm Sandy Aims For Jamaica, Southern Florida. ( National Hurricane Center)
Costa Rica Jarred By 6.6 Magnitude Quake - Aftershock To September Tremor. ( AP)
Rogue Trader Who Lost Billions At Societe Generale Ordered To Prison By French Court. ( BBC)
Microsoft Breached Promise To Offer Consumers Web Browser Choices, Europe Alleges. ( CNET)
Homes Burn In Myanmar As Buddhists, Muslims Fight Deadly Clashes. ( CNN)
Supreme Court Upholds Stay Of Execution For Florida Mass Killer. ( Reuters)
Shark Kills Surfing Man In Southern California. ( Santa Maria Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.