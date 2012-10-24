Top Stories: Candidate Makes Controversial Rape Remarks; Uncertain Syrian Truce

Good morning, here are our early stories:

'God Intended' A Pregnancy Caused by Rape, Indiana Candidate Says.

Developing: Four-Day Truce Coming In Syria, U.N. Envoy Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Third Party Candidates Hold Presidential Debate In Chicago. ( Washington Post)

Tropical Storm Sandy Aims For Jamaica, Southern Florida. ( National Hurricane Center)

Costa Rica Jarred By 6.6 Magnitude Quake - Aftershock To September Tremor. ( AP)

Rogue Trader Who Lost Billions At Societe Generale Ordered To Prison By French Court. ( BBC)

Microsoft Breached Promise To Offer Consumers Web Browser Choices, Europe Alleges. ( CNET)

Homes Burn In Myanmar As Buddhists, Muslims Fight Deadly Clashes. ( CNN)

Supreme Court Upholds Stay Of Execution For Florida Mass Killer. ( Reuters)

Shark Kills Surfing Man In Southern California. ( Santa Maria Times)

