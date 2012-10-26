Giants Take 2-Game World Series Lead With 'Small Ball,' 'Slap & Score'

After the home run heroics of "Kung Fu Panda" in Game 1, last night's World Series faceoff between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers was a much different game, NPR's Tom Goldman said earlier on Morning Edition.

The Giants won 2-0 to take a two-game lead in the best-of-seven series by playing "small ball" or "slap & score," Tom said. San Francisco's first run scored after the team loaded the bases with a single, a walk and a bunt by Grego Blanco.

Tom says that 40-foot hit, which rolled toward the foul line but never crossed it, "may end up being one of the key moments" of the series because even though the next batter ground into a double play, the Giants pushed a run across the plate.

The other key to the game: The performance of Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who gave up just two hits over seven innings, and the two innings of hitless ball patched by the team's relievers.

Game 3 is Saturday in Detroit, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fox-TV is the broadcaster.

