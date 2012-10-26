© 2020 WFAE
U.S. Soccer Star Abby Wambach Plays Not My Job

Published October 26, 2012 at 8:42 AM EDT
Abby Wambach #14 of the U.S. strikes the ball against Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sept. 19, 2012 in Commerce City, Colo.

Since Wambach sounds kind of like wombat, we figure Abby should know everything about the cuddly marsupials. We've invited her to play a game called "You're good at soccer, but can you carry your young in a pouch?" Our quiz will take about four minutes ... and will probably have more scoring than 90 minutes of soccer.

Wambach is a multiple gold medalist, holds the best goals-per-game ratio in U.S. soccer history and has just been nominated for FIFA Women's World Player of the Year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.