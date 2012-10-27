© 2020 WFAE
Fresh Air Weekend: Dexter Filkins, Joe Turner, Tom Wolfe

Published October 27, 2012 at 9:00 AM EDT
Author and journalist Tom Wolfe's books include <em>The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test</em>, <em>The Bonfire of the Vanities</em> and <em>I Am Charlotte Simmons</em>, among others. His latest novel is <em>Back to Blood.</em>

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Iraq Vet Seeks Atonement For Early War Tragedy: In the early days of the Iraq War, during a firefight in Baghdad, Lu Lobello's Marine unit mistakenly opened fire on a family of civilians, killing three. Years later, and after enlisting the help of reporter Dexter Filkins, Lobello reached out to that family for forgiveness.

The Big Man Behind 'Shake, Rattle And Roll': Six feet tall, weighing in at 400 pounds and in his 40s when stardom hit him, Big Joe Turner is behind a load of rock 'n' roll hits. His hardest-hitting singles have been collected on a new compilation, titled Big Joe Turner Rocks.

Tom Wolfe Takes Miami's Pulse In 'Back To Blood': Wolfe tells Fresh Air's Dave Davies that what makes Miami exceptional is the story of how an immigrant community rose to dominate its political landscape in just over a generation. His new novel deals with racial and ethnic conflict among the city's diverse inhabitants.

