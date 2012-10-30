Top Stories: Superstorm Sandy Dominates Coverage

Good morning, here are our early stories:

The Latest On Sandy: Superstorm Heads North After Crushing Coast.

VIDEO: Coast Guard Rescues 14 Forced By Sandy To Abandon Tall Ship.

NPR Poll Finds Race Too Close To Call.

Superstorm Sandy Forces Presidential Campaigns To Switch Gears. ( Politico)

U.S. Government Closes Washington, D.C. Offices For A Second Day. ()

Afghan Gunman In Police Uniform Kills Two NATO Troops. ( BBC)

Qatar Accuses Syria Of Exterminating Its Own People, After Truce Fails. ( Al Jazeera)

Striking South African Miners Won't Return To Platinum Mine Until Wage Demands Met. ( AP)

Egyptian Coptic Scholars And Officials Select Three Finalists For Coptic Pope. ( Los Angeles Times)

Berlin Police Kill Wild Boar That Injured Four People. ( UPI)

