Dear Little Girl: Sorry We Made You Cry About 'Bronco Bamma' And Mitt Romney

Oh my goodness, do we feel bad now:

"A 4-year-old Fort Collins girl expressed her frustration over the seemingly never-ending presidential campaign," Denver's 9News reports. "Viewer Elizabeth Evans said she and her daughter, Abigael, were listening to NPR on a trip to the grocery store Tuesday when [Abigael] started tearing up.

"The mother asked Abigael why she was crying and she responded, 'I'm tired of Bronco Bamma and Mitt Romney.' "

You will want to watch the video.

On behalf of NPR and all other news outlets, we apologize to Abigael and all the many others who probably feel like her. We must confess, the campaign's gone on long enough for us, too. Let's just keep telling ourselves: "Only a few more days, only a few more days, only a few more days."

Meanwhile, have any of your children said something like that? Do you feel like Abigael? Tell us in the comments thread.

Oh, and if you can't get enough of the campaign news, check It's All Politics. Warning: it may make children cry.

Update at 3:42 p.m. ET. Abbie Is Happy Now:

Grace Hood, a reporter with NPR member station KUNC, just tweeted that Abbie is happy now thanks in part to an NPR Politics pin.

Here's a picture posted by Grace.

Update at 3:20 p.m. ET. The Drudge Report's take on this story: " NPR APOLOGIZES FOR MAKING LISTENER CRY...."

Update at 2 p.m. ET. Nice headline from Time: " We Are All Abigael Evans."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.