New York Markets Set To Reopen On Tuesday

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with the turn of the stock market.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ both reopened today after being shut since Monday by Superstorm Sandy. Sandy left large parts of the financial district in the dark - and underwater. Contrary to some reports, the New York Stock Exchange's trading floor was not flooded, but market officials warn there could be some issues with electronic trading. It was the longest closure for weather for the U.S. equity markets since 1888. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.