Japanese TV Maker Sharp Doubles Expected Net Loss

Published November 1, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with trouble in Japan's tech sector.

The Japanese TV maker Sharp, this morning, announced it is doubling its expected net losses for the year to more than $5 billion. The company also raised concerns about its ability to survive on its own. This news comes a day after another Japanese tech giant, Panasonic, forecast a nearly $10 billion loss for the year.

It announced it will skip out on paying a dividend for the first time since 1950. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.