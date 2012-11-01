Japanese TV Maker Sharp Doubles Expected Net Loss

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

NPR's business news starts with trouble in Japan's tech sector.

The Japanese TV maker Sharp, this morning, announced it is doubling its expected net losses for the year to more than $5 billion. The company also raised concerns about its ability to survive on its own. This news comes a day after another Japanese tech giant, Panasonic, forecast a nearly $10 billion loss for the year.

It announced it will skip out on paying a dividend for the first time since 1950.