Superstorm Sandy: 10 Headlines That Tell Today's Story

By Mark Memmott
Published November 2, 2012 at 7:30 AM EDT
Water was being pumped out of this business in Manhattan's East Village on Thursday.
Ten of this morning's most compelling stories about the aftereffects of Superstorm Sandy:

-- "Staten Island Weeps At Discovery Of 2 Little Bodies." ( SILive.com)

-- "Estimate Of Losses Is Up To $50 Billion." ( The New York Times)

-- "Millions Stuck in Dark, Cold: With Temperatures Falling, Crews Scramble to Restore Power in Storm's Wake." ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Scope Of Sandy's Devastation Widens, Death Toll Spirals." ( Reuters)

-- "Gas Shortages Add To Frustration In Storm-Hit Areas." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Isolated NYC Borough Says Help Is Slow After Sandy." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Sandy's Silent Killer: Carbon Monoxide Deaths Spring Up After Storm." ( NJ.com)

-- "Fixing NYC's Underground Power Grid Is No Easy Task." ( Morning Edition)

-- "In Flooded New Jersey, No Oversight For Levees." ( All Things Considered)

-- "The Backlash Against The New York City Marathon Isn't Going Away." ( The Atlantic Wire)

As of last evening, the NPR library staff tells us:

-- The death toll in the U.S. was at least 91. That follows an estimated 69 Sandy-related deaths in the Caribbean. Two deaths have been reported in Canada.

-- At least 4.2 million customers in the U.S. remained without power.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
