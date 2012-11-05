'Wreck It Ralph' Posts Great Opening Day Numbers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The movie "Wreck-It Ralph," opened to the largest weekend ever for an animated Disney film, bringing in almost $50 million.

That despite storm damage from Sandy, forcing hundreds of theaters in New York and New Jersey to close - as it turned out, with many schools also closed by the storm on Friday, "Wreck It-Ralph's" opening day. Families flooded available theaters that were open to take in the tale of a destructive video game villain seeking redemption.

INSKEEP: One Disney executive said parents and kids were looking for a cure from cabin fever - also, a little escapism.

