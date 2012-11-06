Evacuation Ordered In Brick, N.J., Ahead Of Intense Nor'Easter

There is no good news for New Jersey this morning. Already struggling to clean up from the mess left behind by Superstorm Sandy, an intense winter storm is on its way.

In fact, officials have already ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents living in the low-lying areas of Brick, New Jersey.

"Brick lists a number of areas from which residents must evacuate, while 'strongly' encouraging some whose homes were damaged or otherwise affected by Sandy to leave the area as well," CNN reports.

The Newark Star-Ledger reports that forecasters are now expecting this nor'easter to be stronger than they originally thought. The Star-Ledger reports:

"In a briefing by the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office, the coastal nor'easter already predicted to hit New Jersey ... will be more intense and move more slowly through the region than had first been thought, carrying the potential of even more damage to a state still struggling to recover from the pummeling it took from Sandy.

"Higher wind gusts are now expected, as well as more significant coastal flooding to a shoreline with few natural defenses left.

"The nor'easter, expected to hit early Wednesday and strengthen as the day goes on, has 'the potential for a high-impact event, and unfortunately the storm may fall over places affected by Sandy,' said meteorologist Mitchell Gaines with the National Weather Service. 'Whenever you get storm-force wind gusts, there is always the chance of power outages.'"

Remember, there are still many people without power. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 1.35 million homes and businesses were still dark yesterday afternoon.

The Weather Channel reports that by Wednesday "wind gusts over 60 mph seem most likely from Cape Cod into Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and eastern Long Island. Occasional gusts over 50 mph are possible in New York City and Boston. Gusts along the Jersey shore should primarily be in the 40-50 mph range."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.