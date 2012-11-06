© 2020 WFAE
Suzuki To Stop Selling Cars In U.S. Markets

Published November 6, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Suzuki pulling out of the U.S.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation has been selling cars in America for almost three decades. But unlike Toyota or Honda, it never managed to win over masses of American consumers. The company has the smallest American market share among the big Asian automakers. And when its current inventory runs out the company will no longer sell cars here at all. It will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection instead.

Suzuki plans to focus more on developing markets like India. Says it will honor all warranties and that parts and service will continue to be available. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.