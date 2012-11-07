© 2020 WFAE
Paul Ryan Will Return To Congress, Budget Committee Chairmanship

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 7, 2012 at 11:52 AM EST
Republican vice presidential candidate Rep. Paul Ryan waves to the crowd as he walks off of the stage after Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, conceded the presidency.
Rep. Paul Ryan, the Republican vice presidential nominee, says will go back to the House and pick up where he left off, after his loss.

"I am immensely proud of the campaign we ran, and I remain grateful to Gov. Romney for the honor of being his running mate," Ryan said in a statement obtained by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I look forward to spending some time with my family in the coming days and then continuing my responsibilities as chairman of the House Budget Committee and representative of Wisconsin's First Congressional District."

While Ryan was running for vice president, he also ran to keep his seat. He won that race handily, with a margin exceeding 11 percent.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
