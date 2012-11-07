Top Stories: President Obama Wins Re-Election
Good morning, here are our top stories:
For Obama, Vindication, Not A Mandate.
World Reacts To Obama's Reelection.
Republicans Keep The House; Democrats To Retain Senate.
And here are other morning headlines:
Powerful Winter Storm Aims For Region Affected By Superstorm Sandy. ( National Weather Service)
Syrian Rebels Try To Bomb Assad's Palace But Miss Their Target. ( Reuters)
E-U Warns Europe Will See Deep Recession In 2013, Growing Unemployment. ( Wall Street Journal)
Suzuki Motors Will Leave The U.S. Car Market, Will Still Offer Motorcycles. ( Bloomberg)
Pro Hockey Owners And Players Will Continue Secret Contract Bargaining Talks Today In Secret Location. ( CBC)
Gunman In Fresno, Calif. Processing Plant Kills Two, Wounds Two Before Killing Himself. ( AP)
Two Whales Found Dead On New Zealand Beach Are Rare Species, Almost Unseen By Humans. ( Los Angeles Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.