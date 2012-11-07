Top Stories: President Obama Wins Re-Election

Good morning, here are our top stories:

For Obama, Vindication, Not A Mandate.

World Reacts To Obama's Reelection.

Republicans Keep The House; Democrats To Retain Senate.

And here are other morning headlines:

Powerful Winter Storm Aims For Region Affected By Superstorm Sandy. ( National Weather Service)

Syrian Rebels Try To Bomb Assad's Palace But Miss Their Target. ( Reuters)

E-U Warns Europe Will See Deep Recession In 2013, Growing Unemployment. ( Wall Street Journal)

Suzuki Motors Will Leave The U.S. Car Market, Will Still Offer Motorcycles. ( Bloomberg)

Pro Hockey Owners And Players Will Continue Secret Contract Bargaining Talks Today In Secret Location. ( CBC)

Gunman In Fresno, Calif. Processing Plant Kills Two, Wounds Two Before Killing Himself. ( AP)

Two Whales Found Dead On New Zealand Beach Are Rare Species, Almost Unseen By Humans. ( Los Angeles Times)

