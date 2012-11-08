Report Finds Commander Of U.S. Forces In Europe Violated Travel Regulations

The Defense Department inspector general found that Adm. James Stavridis, the commander of all U.S. forces in Europe and the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO forces, violated travel regulations and accepted gifts from foreign governments without reporting them in a timely manner.

The AP reports that the IG found that "Stavridis never attempted to use his public office for private gain nor did he commit personal misconduct"

Still, the case has had deep repercussions for Stavridis. He was once thought to be in line to become the top Navy officer, the chief of naval operations. But talk swirled about this investigation, and he will instead retire.

The military has posted the full report on its site.

