Top Stories: Winter Storm Slams Northeast; Abusive Judge Back On Bench
Good morning, here are our top stories:
Nor'Easter Adds Fear To Misery In N.Y. And N.J.
Texas Judge Who Beat His Daughter Is Reinstated To Bench.
And here are more early headlines:
Despite Yesterday's Big Declines, Stocks Are Up For The Year. ( Reuters)
Pfc. Bradley Manning May Admit Responsibility, Not Guilt, For Some Wikileaks Offenses. ( AP)
Greek Lawmakers Vote For More Cuts Despite Violent Protests Against Austerity. ( BBC)
Some European Union Staffers On One Day Strike Over Possible Budget Cuts. ( AP)
Report: Gabrielle Giffords To Appear At Attacker's Sentencing Today. ( ABC)
'East Coast Rapist' Scheduled To Enter First Of Several Pleas. ( Washington Post)
President Assad Vows To 'Live And Die' In Syria. ( CNN)
Transylvania Highlights Links Between British Royals And Count Dracula. ( Telegraph)
