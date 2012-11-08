Top Stories: Winter Storm Slams Northeast; Abusive Judge Back On Bench

Good morning, here are our top stories:

Nor'Easter Adds Fear To Misery In N.Y. And N.J.

Texas Judge Who Beat His Daughter Is Reinstated To Bench.

And here are more early headlines:

Despite Yesterday's Big Declines, Stocks Are Up For The Year. ( Reuters)

Pfc. Bradley Manning May Admit Responsibility, Not Guilt, For Some Wikileaks Offenses. ( AP)

Greek Lawmakers Vote For More Cuts Despite Violent Protests Against Austerity. ( BBC)

Some European Union Staffers On One Day Strike Over Possible Budget Cuts. ( AP)

Report: Gabrielle Giffords To Appear At Attacker's Sentencing Today. ( ABC)

'East Coast Rapist' Scheduled To Enter First Of Several Pleas. ( Washington Post)

President Assad Vows To 'Live And Die' In Syria. ( CNN)

Transylvania Highlights Links Between British Royals And Count Dracula. ( Telegraph)

