New Yorkers Face First Gas Rationing Since 1970s

INSKEEP: New Yorkers today face gas rationing for the first time since the oil crisis of the 1970s. With gasoline still in short supply because of Sandy's storm damage, Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced a plan yesterday that mirrors the one in neighboring New Jersey. Cars with plates ending in odd numbers can fill there tanks on odd-numbered days - even ones on the even numbered days. But in a nod to what is seen as an essential service by many New Yorkers, the city's Yellow Taxis are exempt. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.