Abbie Evans, Who Cried About 'Bronco Bamma,' Seems Happy With His Win

All is well, it seems, with 4-year-old Abigael Evans of Fort Collins, Colo.

You might remember that a week or so before the presidential election, a video of her went viral. "I'm tired of Bronco Bamma and Mitt Romney," Abbie tearfully told her mom after being subjected to one more NPR report about the presidential campaign ( we apologized for making her cry). Many folks sympathized with her pain — "We Are All Abigael Evans," Time wrote.

But after President Obama's re-election, Abbie is apparently happy.

"Yay!" she says on a short sequel when her mom tells her who won.

(H/T to brother Jim Memmott.)

