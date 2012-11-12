Woman Behind 'Brown Sugar' To Sell Jagger Letters

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: "Brown Sugar."

We know Mick Jagger was the man who wrote the lyrics behind dozens of hit songs by the Rolling Stones, but especially given those songs, it's something of a surprise that he could compose a sweet love letter. One of his many lovers - and thought to be the inspiration behind the song "Brown Sugar" - has those letters and is making them public, for a price.

American Marsha Hunt was quite well-known herself back in the London of the '60s. Her exchange of letters with Mick Jagger was in the summer of 1969, while the Rolling Stone was in Australia filming a movie. Those love letters reveal a romantic side of the singer that was little known at the time. Rather than the rocker described by Britain's Guardian newspaper as an uncouth, drug-using rebel, Jagger appears in these letters to be more thoughtful, sensitive and self-aware. He muses about the books Marsha Hunt sent him overseas, including the poetry of Emily Dickinson.

The letters are expected to fetch more than $100,000 when they're auctioned off at Sotheby's next month.