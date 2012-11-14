Airline Strips Cello Of Frequent Flyer Miles

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Professional cello player Lynn Harrell wrote a blog entry on his frequent flyer miles. The headline is No Miles for You. For years Mr. Harrell has been buying an extra seat for his cello. The instrument has collected Delta Airlines SkyMiles. Now Delta says that's a violation of policy and sent a letter terminating his frequent flyer membership. A sad Mr. Harrell says he'll fly other airlines with his seatmate listed as Mr. Cello. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.