© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Close Vote, 'Monkey See' Readers Chose Cats Over Dogs; What Say You?

By Mark Memmott
Published November 14, 2012 at 12:41 PM EST
Nikon (left) and Zoia, two pals in Poland.
Nikon (left) and Zoia, two pals in Poland.

We're curious about whether Two-Way readers agree or disagree with Monkey See readers about this "important" issue:

Which is better: cats or dogs?

Your Two-Way hosts know which way we would vote. But we would never, ever try to influence anyone's opinion with stories about the tail-wagging, barking, "I'm so glad to see you!" greetings we get when we arrive home each evening.

Monkey See's audience gave cats an Obama-Romney kind of win: 50.09 percent for the felines; 47.6 percent for the canines. We've recreated the Monkey See question. It's open until midnight Thursday.

(H/T to NPR's Stephanie Federico.)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott