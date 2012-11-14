Long Island Power Authority CEO To Step Down

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: The Long Island Power Authority announced late yesterday that CEO Michael Hervey is stepping down effective at the end of the year. This comes after the New York utility received harsh criticism over its handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Customers have complained about long waits for service to return. Two weeks after the storm, tens of thousands of homes and businesses still have no electricity. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.