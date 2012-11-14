Pelosi Wants To Remain Democratic Leader In House

Update at 10:25 a.m. ET. Pelosi Confirms:

Saying that she wants to work on "empowering women .... growing the economy ... [and] a healthy political climate," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California just confirmed that she intends to remain as leader of the Democratic caucus in the House.

Pelosi, who was first elected to Congress in 1987, is the only woman to have served as speaker of the House (from 2007 to 2011).

She told reporters a moment ago that members of the Democratic caucus have told her they want her to remain in the leader's post.

Our original post:

, Politico and several other news outlets are reporting that Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will announce this morning that she wants to continue as leader of the Democrats in the House.

They're getting that word from Pelosi's staff, the news outlets say.

Pelosi is the only woman to have served as speaker of the House — a post she held until Democrats lost control of that chamber in 2010. She's scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET. We'll update with highlights.

