© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Caution Urged On Gen. Allen

By Korva Coleman
Published November 14, 2012 at 8:38 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Panetta: Don't Leap To Conclusions About Gen. Allen.

Should Petraeus Scandal Be A Big Topic At Obama's News Conference Today?

And here are more early headlines:

Long Island Utility Chief Quitting Over Superstorm Sandy Response. ( Newsday)

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi To Announce Decision On Her House Post. ( Los Angeles Times)

Anti-Austerity Strikes Underway In Several European Countries. ( NBC)

Chinese President Hu Jintao Leaves Political Office As Part Of Power Transition. ( VOA)

Second Day Of Protests In Jordan Over High Gas Prices. ( Jordan Times)

African Union Seeks U.N. Authorization To Invade Mali And Fight Islamist Militants. ( AP)

Pakistan To Release Some Afghan Taliban Prisoners To Help Peace Process. ( Reuters)

Car Bombs Kill Many In Iraq Ahead Of Islamic New Year. ( BBC)

Contraception Is A Human Right, Says U.N. Agency. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman