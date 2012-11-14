Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Caution Urged On Gen. Allen
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Panetta: Don't Leap To Conclusions About Gen. Allen.
Should Petraeus Scandal Be A Big Topic At Obama's News Conference Today?
And here are more early headlines:
Long Island Utility Chief Quitting Over Superstorm Sandy Response. ( Newsday)
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi To Announce Decision On Her House Post. ( Los Angeles Times)
Anti-Austerity Strikes Underway In Several European Countries. ( NBC)
Chinese President Hu Jintao Leaves Political Office As Part Of Power Transition. ( VOA)
Second Day Of Protests In Jordan Over High Gas Prices. ( Jordan Times)
African Union Seeks U.N. Authorization To Invade Mali And Fight Islamist Militants. ( AP)
Pakistan To Release Some Afghan Taliban Prisoners To Help Peace Process. ( Reuters)
Car Bombs Kill Many In Iraq Ahead Of Islamic New Year. ( BBC)
Contraception Is A Human Right, Says U.N. Agency. ( AP)
