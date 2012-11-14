Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Caution Urged On Gen. Allen

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Panetta: Don't Leap To Conclusions About Gen. Allen.

Should Petraeus Scandal Be A Big Topic At Obama's News Conference Today?

And here are more early headlines:

Long Island Utility Chief Quitting Over Superstorm Sandy Response. ( Newsday)

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi To Announce Decision On Her House Post. ( Los Angeles Times)

Anti-Austerity Strikes Underway In Several European Countries. ( NBC)

Chinese President Hu Jintao Leaves Political Office As Part Of Power Transition. ( VOA)

Second Day Of Protests In Jordan Over High Gas Prices. ( Jordan Times)

African Union Seeks U.N. Authorization To Invade Mali And Fight Islamist Militants. ( AP)

Pakistan To Release Some Afghan Taliban Prisoners To Help Peace Process. ( Reuters)

Car Bombs Kill Many In Iraq Ahead Of Islamic New Year. ( BBC)

Contraception Is A Human Right, Says U.N. Agency. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.