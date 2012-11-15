Top Stories: Deadly Palestinian - Israeli Fighting; BP Ready To Plead Guilty?

Good Thursday morning, here are our early stories:

In Israel And Gaza Strip: More Explosions, Deaths On Both Sides.

BP Expected To Plead Guilty, Pay Record Fine In Gulf Oil Spill Criminal Case.

And here are more headlines:

Gen. Petraeus Agrees To Testify Before Congress On Benghazi Attack. ( Los Angeles Times)

Home Foreclosures Up In Oct., But Fall From Last Year's Level. ( Reuters)

Eurozone Countries Plunge Back Into Recession. ( BBC)

Ill Indian Woman Denied Abortion In Ireland, Dies. ( AFP)

Colorado Theater Shooting Suspect In Hospital After Ramming Head Into Jail Wall. ( Denver Post)

States Face Friday Deadline On Whether To Run Health Insurance Exchanges. ( McClatchy Newspapers)

Ecuador To Kill Millions Of Rats To Preserve Galapagos Islands Rare Species. ( AP)

World's Biggest Liar Contest Coming In England: Politicians, Lawyers Not Allowed. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.