Top Stories: Deadly Palestinian - Israeli Fighting; BP Ready To Plead Guilty?
Good Thursday morning, here are our early stories:
In Israel And Gaza Strip: More Explosions, Deaths On Both Sides.
BP Expected To Plead Guilty, Pay Record Fine In Gulf Oil Spill Criminal Case.
And here are more headlines:
Gen. Petraeus Agrees To Testify Before Congress On Benghazi Attack. ( Los Angeles Times)
Home Foreclosures Up In Oct., But Fall From Last Year's Level. ( Reuters)
Eurozone Countries Plunge Back Into Recession. ( BBC)
Ill Indian Woman Denied Abortion In Ireland, Dies. ( AFP)
Colorado Theater Shooting Suspect In Hospital After Ramming Head Into Jail Wall. ( Denver Post)
States Face Friday Deadline On Whether To Run Health Insurance Exchanges. ( McClatchy Newspapers)
Ecuador To Kill Millions Of Rats To Preserve Galapagos Islands Rare Species. ( AP)
World's Biggest Liar Contest Coming In England: Politicians, Lawyers Not Allowed. ( AP)
