Hostess Brands To Begin Selling Its Assets

And our last word in business: Twinkie rush.

Hostess Brands today begins the process of selling off its assets in a bankruptcy court in New York. That process has struck fear in the hearts of lovers of the sugary-sweet Hostess products, like Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho Hos. Sensing a Twinkie panic and a possible shortage, over the weekend some entrepreneurs took to eBay, offering up many Hostess brands at some very exorbitant prices.

How about $10,000 for a box of Twinkies? That's 10 Twinkies - but you do get free shipping.

MONTAGNE: And good luck to that. The fact is Twinkies have brought in $68 million of revenue to Hostess already this year, and those profits talk, which is why industry analysts say you can rest easy. It's very likely Twinkies and Ding Dongs will continue to be stocked on the corner store shelves, just with a different owner.

