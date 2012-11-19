© 2020 WFAE
In Obit, Daughters Let Dad Have Last Say About NFL's Woeful Chiefs

By Mark Memmott
Published November 19, 2012 at 2:08 PM EST
There were a lot of empty seats at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game (which the team lost, to Cincinnati, 28-6). And some fans showed their unhappiness by wearing bags over their heads. "Sam" Lickteig wasn't happy with the Chiefs' play either, his family says.
"My dad was such a comedian," Jennifer Lickteig tells Kansas City's KSHB-TV. "He loved the Chiefs, so we had to let him have the last word."

Which explains why his obituary begins this way:

"Loren G. 'Sam' Lickteig passed away on Nov. 14, 2012 of complications from MS and heartbreaking disappointment caused by the Kansas City Chiefs football team."

Lickteig, who was 81, will be remembered Tuesday at Coronation of Our Lady Catholic Church in Grandview, Mo. ("In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the MS Society.")

The 1-9 Chiefs, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record this season in the National Football League, continue their death march (hey, it sounds like Lickteig would agree!) on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs players, by the way, are well aware that the team's fans aren't pleased.

Loyal Two-Way readers know that we do enjoy humorous obituaries: Son's Funny And Loving Obituary About Dad Charms Readers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott