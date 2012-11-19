In Obit, Daughters Let Dad Have Last Say About NFL's Woeful Chiefs

"My dad was such a comedian," Jennifer Lickteig tells Kansas City's KSHB-TV. "He loved the Chiefs, so we had to let him have the last word."

Which explains why his obituary begins this way:

"Loren G. 'Sam' Lickteig passed away on Nov. 14, 2012 of complications from MS and heartbreaking disappointment caused by the Kansas City Chiefs football team."

Lickteig, who was 81, will be remembered Tuesday at Coronation of Our Lady Catholic Church in Grandview, Mo. ("In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the MS Society.")

The 1-9 Chiefs, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record this season in the National Football League, continue their death march (hey, it sounds like Lickteig would agree!) on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs players, by the way, are well aware that the team's fans aren't pleased.

Loyal Two-Way readers know that we do enjoy humorous obituaries: Son's Funny And Loving Obituary About Dad Charms Readers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.