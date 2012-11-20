Black Friday Fast Becoming Black Thursday

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business: 'Tis the season for shopping days with names.

It's not just Black Friday anymore. With stores opening earlier and earlier, Black Friday is fast becoming Black Thursday. You might still go out and bargain hunt on Friday, but be warned, there's no rest for you on Saturday. There's now Small Business Saturday, when shoppers are encouraged to buy from local stores.

MONTAGNE: Sunday is, at least for now, a day of rest, but after that it's back to buying. Cyber Monday, a term coined by the National Retail Federation, is the day for big online discounts.

WERTHEIMER: If you missed them, no worries. Grab your smartphone and prepare for Mobile Tuesday, a day of deals only available through mobile devices. Mobile Tuesday has some competition, however. Charitable organizations are organizing Giving Tuesday, to encourage people to donate some of their time or gifts to those in need.

MONTAGNE: Which brings us to next Wednesday, which we suggest be dubbed Wrap Up Wednesday. After all that shopping, shouldn't you be done by now?

