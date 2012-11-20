Top Stories: Mideast Conflict Update; Pakistan Clears Girl Of Blasphemy
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Conflict In Gaza: Latest News.
Christian Girl Accused Of Blasphemy Cleared By Pakistani Court.
Britain Recognizes Syrian Opposition.
And here are more early headlines:
Four California Men Charged With Plotting To Join Al Qaida, Kill Americans. ( KTLA)
Congo Rebels Grab Control Of Eastern Provincial Capital, Thousands Flee. ( Bloomberg)
Britain Charges Former Murdoch Officials With Bribery. ( Guardian)
Islamists Oppose New Syrian Rebel Coalition, Declare Islamic Syrian State. ( Toronto Star)
France's Credit Rating Cut, Officials Vow Fiscal Reform. ( Reuters)
Florida GOP Rep. Allen West Concedes Race To Democrat Patrick Murphy. ( Palm Beach Post)
Former UBS Trader Convicted Of Fraud After Losing $2 Billion In Bad Bets. ( BBC)
After Sandy, Jersey Loses 30-40 Feet Of Beaches, Some Lose More. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.