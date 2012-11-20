Top Stories: Mideast Conflict Update; Pakistan Clears Girl Of Blasphemy

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Conflict In Gaza: Latest News.

Christian Girl Accused Of Blasphemy Cleared By Pakistani Court.

Britain Recognizes Syrian Opposition.

And here are more early headlines:

Four California Men Charged With Plotting To Join Al Qaida, Kill Americans. ( KTLA)

Congo Rebels Grab Control Of Eastern Provincial Capital, Thousands Flee. ( Bloomberg)

Britain Charges Former Murdoch Officials With Bribery. ( Guardian)

Islamists Oppose New Syrian Rebel Coalition, Declare Islamic Syrian State. ( Toronto Star)

France's Credit Rating Cut, Officials Vow Fiscal Reform. ( Reuters)

Florida GOP Rep. Allen West Concedes Race To Democrat Patrick Murphy. ( Palm Beach Post)

Former UBS Trader Convicted Of Fraud After Losing $2 Billion In Bad Bets. ( BBC)

After Sandy, Jersey Loses 30-40 Feet Of Beaches, Some Lose More. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.