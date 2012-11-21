HP Plans To Sue Software Firm Because It 'Lied'

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The California-based technology giant is writing down an $8.8 billion loss. CEO Meg Whitman says much of that comes from new revelations about Autonomy, a software company HP bought last year. She says the company lied about the state of its finances.

HP plans to sue, and has asked authorities in both the U.S. and the U.K. to investigate.