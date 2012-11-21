Top Stories: No Letup In Mideast Violence;

Good morning, here are our early stories:

No Peace:Bomb Rips Apart Bus in Tel Aviv; Israel Continues Strikes In Gaza.

India Executes Mumbai Attack Gunman.

And here are more headlines:

Busiest Travel Day Of The Year: Weather, Strikes Make Headaches For Thanksgiving Air Passengers. ( ABC)

Severe Weather Pummels Northwest, Drenches Seattle Area. ( Los Angeles Times)

Congolese Rebels Solidify Control Of Eastern Provincial Capital, As Civil War Fear Grows. ( CBC)

Egyptian Protesters Firebomb Al Jazeera Office In Cairo, Attack Police Station. ( AP)

Investigators Removed From Ireland Panel Examining Death Of Ailing Woman Whose Abortion Request Was Rejected. ( Irish Times)

Fiery, Deadly Indiana Home Explosion Now A Homicide Investigation. ( AP)

Mediated Talks Fail Between Hostess, Union - Hostess To Liquidate Assets. ( Bloomberg)

Volcano Filmed In 'Lord Of The Rings' As 'Mordor' Begins To Erupt. ( Phys.Org)

