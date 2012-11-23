© 2020 WFAE
Don't Like Shopping? Take Pictures Instead

By Claire O'Neill
Published November 23, 2012 at 8:01 AM EST
1 of 9  — Buy, 2010
Buy, 2010
2 of 9  — Pictures with Santa, 2010
Pictures with Santa, 2010
3 of 9  — Osama Bin Shopping, 2011
Osama Bin Shopping, 2011
4 of 9  — Ross, 2009
Ross, 2009
5 of 9  — Hangers, 2010
Hangers, 2010
6 of 9  — Fixtures, 2010
Fixtures, 2010
7 of 9  — Big Buck Hunter, 2011
Big Buck Hunter, 2011
8 of 9  — Christmas Tree Shopping, 2011
Christmas Tree Shopping, 2011
9 of 9  — Target, 2011
Target, 2011

If you like photographing, but are somehow not enticed by long lines, getting elbowed in the ribs and cut off by shopping carts in pursuit of a red tag sale, Picture Black Friday might give you another excuse to get out there today.

"I think there are enough people turning the economy over," says Sandy Carson. "I'd rather just make photos and be an observer."

This is the fourth year that Carson has participated in the crowd-sourced photojournalism project. Picture Black Friday, the website states, "aims to revisit and analyze a combination of forces — a worsening economy, financial desperation, excitement, fear and a distinctly American cultural tradition — that culminate the morning after Thanksgiving."

Whether you're shopping or shooting, good luck out there. I'll be eating leftovers.

Claire O'Neill