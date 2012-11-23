© 2020 WFAE
IMF May Allow Some Flexibility In Greece's Debt Plan

Published November 23, 2012 at 4:00 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Greek debt plan.

The International Monetary Fund is reportedly close to approving a deal that would give Greece more flexibility in its efforts to cut its massive debt burden. This will give Greece more time and allow a higher debt-to-GDP ratio than had been agreed on before, according to Reuters. And it should clear the way for the Greek government to get the next round of much-needed financial assistance, which is seen as crucial to boosting a flagging European economy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.