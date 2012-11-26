How Much Would '12 Days Of Christmas' Cost This Year?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK. If you love is not into Legos, you might consider buying the gifts from the song "The 12 Days of Christmas." But it's going to cost you. Today's last word in business is: Christmas Price Index.

Each year, PNC Wealth Management adds up all 364 items in the old Christmas carol, you know, the swans, the geese, the golden rings - and comes up with a price tag. This year the presents will set you back more than $107,000. That's up more than six percent from last year.

The price of the pear tree, for example, went up almost 12 percent. And if you buy the stuff online, will pay even more - partly due to the extra expense of shipping live birds.

