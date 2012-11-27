In Dublin, You Can Take A Ride In A 1979 Popemobile

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Consumers can now offer reviews of their experience riding a popemobile. A Dublin-based company is now offering to rent an old vehicle that was once used to carry Pope John Paul II.

And that's our last word in business today. This is the vehicle that carried the pope during his visit to Ireland in 1979. It is the size of a small school bus. It seats about 15, includes a papal throne.

MONTAGNE: And because it dates from before the days when an assassin targeted the pope, it also includes an outdoor deck, where the pontiff could step out to wave to vast crowds. Now you can, too.

INSKEEP: The owner of this holy roller thinks it would be ideal for bachelor or bachelorette parties.

